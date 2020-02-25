Home Cities Mumbai

FIR against group of Mumbaikars for holding candlelight protest against Delhi riots

Several people, including women, gathered at the Marine Drive on Monday night, while condemning the clashes between pro and anti-CAA groups in Delhi.

Smoke rises after miscreants set fire to a shop during clashes over the new citizenship law at Karawal Nagar area of East Delhi Tuesday Feb. 25 2020. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: An FIR was registered on Tuesday against a group of people who assembled at the Marine Drive here late Monday night without police permission to hold a candlelight protest against violence in parts of Delhi, an official said.

Several people, including women, gathered at the Marine Drive on Monday night.

They said they were against any form of violence and condemned the clashes between pro and anti-CAA groups in Delhi.

"We have registered an FIR against 20 to 25 unidentified people for unlawful assembly. No arrest has been made," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 1) Sangramsingh Nishandar said.

Another police official said on the basis of some videos of the spot, they identified 10 protesters who would be summoned to the Marine Drive police station.

Initially, the protesters were likely to assemble at the Gateway of India, but when they come to know about police deployment there, they reached the Marine Drive.

When Deputy Commissioner of Police (Operation) Pranay Ashok was asked if a high alert has been sounded in Mumbai in view of the violence in Delhi, he said, "We can't say so, but we are keeping a watch on suspicious activities."

A head constable was among seven people killed and at least 50 others, including several paramilitary and Delhi Police personnel, were injured as violence spiralled over the amended citizenship law in northeast Delhi on Monday.

Frenzied protesters torched houses, shops, vehicles and a petrol pump, besides hurling stones.

Delhi Clashes Delhi Riots Citizenship Act CAA
