Mumbai goes on high alert after violence over CAA in Delhi

By ANI

MUMBAI: Mumbai has been put on a high alert in the wake of violent clashes in the national capital between pro and anti-CAA protestors that has so far claimed the lives of seven people, including a police official.

Maharashtra Home Ministry officials said, "Mumbai has been put on a high alert after recent incidents of violence in Delhi. State Police has taken precautionary measures to maintain law and order." "Other than the designated area in Azad Maidan, no permission will be granted for any other protest in Mumbai," the statement said.

As many as seven persons were killed and over 100 injured in violent clashes in the North-East district of the national capital on Monday. The violence occurred after clashes took place between pro and anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protesters at various places in the area. A statement from the Delhi Police said, "A total of seven deaths were reported - one police personnel and six civilians have lost their lives."