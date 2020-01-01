Mumbai Diary

Abhijit Mulye By

Express News Service

Giant machine for big project

Almost two-third of the tunnel for the city’s first 38 km long underground metro line is complete. Remaining work will be complete in next 8-10 months. Meanwhile, Mumbai is also set to receive the biggest Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) for yet another ambitious infra project — the coastal road. Of the 54.5 km twin-tunnels required for the metro, work on 40km is complete. The MMRCL has set a target of completing 70 per cent of civil work of the project in the New Year. While the normal TBMs are 7 m in diameter, the one that is likely to come soon for the coastal road will be 12.5 m in diameter.

Tax rebate for waste processing

To boost waste processing at source, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is giving 5 per cent rebate on property tax to a housing society in South Mumbai for segregating and processing waste and using recycled grey-water and harvested rainwater. Under the initiative, waste treatment, recycling dry waste, treating wet waster and kitchen waste can earn 5 per cent tax rebate each. Malabar Hill society, that processes up to 75 kg wet waste daily and uses the produce as manure for gardens, was awarded the rebate after inspection by a panel. The society is likely to get 10 per cent additional rebate upon completion of requisite norms. Green activists have welcomed the innovative green measure of the BMC to encourage environmental awareness among the people.

Tourist attraction

The narrow-gauge train running between Neral and Matheran, the hill station near Mumbai, had been a major tourist attraction since its inception around a century ago. The tracks of the train were severely damaged during monsoon this year. However, the Central Railway officials restored the tracks and restarted the halted services just ahead of the year-end tourist season. Over past three days, the train service has earned revenue in lakhs, officials said. Entry of vehicles is banned in Matheran and the mini train is the only cost effective means to quickly reach to the popular hill-top town.

Five star rating

The busiest railway stations of the Central Railway - the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) — has received five star rating for hygiene, food safety and food waste management from the FSSAI. The authorities complied with all the norms after which they received the prestigious rating. The railway terminus building, which is a UNESCO heritage structure, is currently being restored. Under the initiative, several of the old food stalls in the station were closed down or shifted. Apart from restoration, the railways is also ensuring better amenities for lakhs of its commuters.