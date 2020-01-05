Home Cities Mumbai

Artists in Mumbai take up brush and paint to protest against CAA, NRC

The protest was organised by the Secular Movement and the Secular Artist Movement at the Azad Maidan in south Mumbai.

Published: 05th January 2020 12:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th January 2020 12:36 AM   |  A+A-

Artists make painting for protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act and National Register of Citizenship in Mumbai Saturday Jan. 4 2020. (Photo | PTI)

Artists make painting for protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act and National Register of Citizenship in Mumbai Saturday Jan. 4 2020. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: A group of artists held a protest here on Saturday against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) by creating paintings around the theme of 'Save Constitution'.

The protest was organised by the Secular Movement and the Secular Artist Movement at the Azad Maidan in south Mumbai.

A group of around 18 artists came together and created several paintings on the canvass to express their dissent against the new citizenship law.

"We reject the CAA and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) as these things are divisive and discriminatory in nature and against the core principles of the Indian Constitution," Bharat Shelke, executive president of Secular Movement said.

"As part of the protest, the artists brought canvasses, paints and brushes to express their anger against the CAA through paintings," he added.

He said there is fear that due to this Act, lakhs of people from backward class, nomadic tribe communities will be rendered "stateless".

President of the Secular Movement, Gautamiputra Kamble, said the Act is dividing the nation.

"We are against it. Several secular artists came together to create paintings against the Act as part of the protest," he said.

Apart from the artists, several others took part in the protest, holding banners against the new legislation and the NRC.

Stay up to date on all the latest Mumbai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Citizenship Act NRC Mumbai Protests
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi launches the I-STEM portal as Science and Technology Minister Harsh Vardhan (R) and Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa (L) look on during the inauguration of 107th Indian Science Congress at the University of Agricultural Sciences in Bengaluru Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Innovate, patent, produce and prosper: PM to young scientists
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. (Photo | Shiv Sena Twitter)
Maharashtra starts serving Rs 10 meals to the needy
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Fake food shops flourish on Swiggy, Zomato; users in distress
Pakistani Hindu refugee Dami Kohli| Express
Rajasthan permits Pak Hindu girl to take exam after education body refuses

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hyderabad: Thousands march to protest against CAA and NRC
Andhra Pradesh: Five killed in road accident at Mandasa in Srikakulam
Gallery
Waiving the Tricolour, shouting slogans and holding posters and banners against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), thousands of people hit the streets of Hyderabad on Saturday bringing the city to a grinding halt. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
The Million March: Anti-CAA, NRC rally brings Hyderabad to standstill
As all-rounder Irfan Pathan on Saturday announced his retirement from all forms of cricket, let us take a look at some of his best memories on and off the field. (File Photo | Agencies)
Irfan Pathan: Check out some rare photos of the 2007 T20 World Cup hero
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp