Senior official of Mumbai insurance firm accused of rape by colleague

By PTI

MUMBAI: The police have registered a case of rape against a senior official of a leading private insurance firm here for allegedly raping a woman colleague after promising to marry her.

Accused Harikrishnan V H (45), who is the head of the digital department of the company, has not been arrested yet, the police said on Sunday.

The 43-year-old woman, who hails from Pune, said in her complaint that between November 2017 and September 2019, when she was living in Mumbai, the accused befriended her, and raped her at her flat in suburban Andheri many times, having promised to marry her. Later he refused to marry her, the woman alleged.

She first approached Kondva police station in Pune, from where the case was transferred to Mumbai on Saturday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Ankit Goel said that while a case under IPC sections 376 (rape) and 417 (punishment for cheating) was registered, no arrest had been made so far.