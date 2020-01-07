Congress minister Vijay Wadettiwar skips cabinet meeting

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: Senior Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar skipped the cabinet meeting on Tuesday allegedly in protest of not getting a ‘good’ portfolio. While state Congress leaders said that his concerns would be addressed, there were also reports of a minor clash between two senior ministers in the cabinet over seating arrangement during the cabinet meeting.

On the backdrop of a day-long special session of the state assembly on Wednesday, the cabinet met under CM Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday. While some major decisions were expected from the meeting, actually the discord between the cabinet members emerged out of the meeting.

Former leader of opposition in the legislative assembly and senior Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar was conspicuous by his absence at the meeting. He is said to be going unhappy after not being able to secure a ‘good’ portfolio for himself. When contacted, the minister neither endorsed nor denied reports of him going unhappy and hence skipping the meeting.

Wadettiwar only said “No Comments”.

He had earlier said that he has hardly any work to do in the departments given to him. He is the minister for OBCs, Salt Pane development and Relief and Rehabilitation (Earthquake).

“Had it been Relief and Rehabilitation, it would have been ok. But, given the name of my department I won’t be able to do anything unless and until there is an earthquake,” Wadettiwar had said while expressing unhappiness over the allocation of a portfolio.

However, state party chief Balasaheb Thorat said that the party shall address his concerns.

“I don’t think today’s absentee was because he is unhappy. There must be some other reason. I know he is unhappy with the department he has got. But, we shall speak to him and sort out the issues,” Thorat said after the meeting.

BJP leaders, meanwhile, said that the party would welcome Wadettiwar if he decides to switch over.

Meanwhile, sources said that there was a minor clash between two senior ministers of the Uddhav cabinet over the place of sitting. Former Chief Minister Ashok Chavan who holds PWD portfolio and former Deputy Chief Minister Chhagan Bhujbal who holds the food and civil supplies portfolio had a minor clash, sources said. Another senior minister Eknath Shinde, however, denied the reports.

Last week Shiv Sena minister Abdul Sattar had reportedly offered to resign after failing to get cabinet berth and being made a junior minister. Also, there were reports of verbal clashes between the ministers during meetings prior to cabinet expansion last week.