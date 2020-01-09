Home Cities Mumbai

TV actor, student leaders, lawyer booked for Gateway protest against JNU violence

The Colaba Police have registered an offence against more than 350 persons for the 34-hour-long protest at the Gateway of India Among who booked for unlawful assembly.

Published: 09th January 2020 04:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th January 2020 04:19 PM   |  A+A-

Protestors shout slogans as they demonstrate against Citizenship Amendment Bill and attack on New Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru University at Azad Maidan in Mumbai Wednesday Jan. 8 2020. (Photo | PTI)

Protestors shout slogans as they demonstrate against Citizenship Amendment Bill and attack on New Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru University at Azad Maidan in Mumbai Wednesday Jan. 8 2020. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: An actor, a student leader, a human rights lawyer are among the protesters named in the FIR for unlawful assembly for the demonstration at the Gateway of India against the JNU violence, an official said on Wednesday.

The Colaba Police have registered an offence against more than 350 persons for the 34-hour-long protest at the Gateway of India Among who booked for unlawful assembly and violation of Mumbai Police Commissioner's prohibitory orders included TV actor Sushant Singh, former JNU student Umar Khalid, human rights lawyer Mihir Desai, TISS professor Meena Gopal, student leaders Shefali Saini, Bilal Khan, Suvarna Sable and Feroz Mithiborwala, he said.

Some of the persons named in the FIR at the Colaba Police Station also figure in another FIR registered at the Mata Ramabai Ambedkar Marg Police for protesting at Hutatma Chowk, he said.

The protests in the financial capital continued on Thursday as hundreds of people, including senior citizens, youths and women, took part in a march in sururban Bandra.

During the march, the protesters also raised slogans against the government over the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and the National Population Register (NPR).

People, who gathered under the banner of 'Voice of People', held placards like 'Boycott NRC', 'Stop dividing India', 'Don't divide us', 'Save Constitution', etc.

"Common people, particularly the poor and the Muslims, stand to be affected the worst by this Act. After demonetisation, the people are afraid that they will again be forced to stand in queues," Irfan Macchiwala, one of the protesters, said.

Another protestor Mustak Ansari said, "The government should focus on the development and progress of nation. It should work towards ending unemployment and inflation. But it is instead coming up with issues which seek to divide India on the basis of religion."

Stay up to date on all the latest Mumbai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Gateway of India JNU violence JNU protests Mumbai protests
India Matters
Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan at ThinkEdu conclave. (Photo | EPS)
Those who deny knowledge to others are enemies of Saraswati: Kerala Guv
To be launched on January 9, 2020, the 'Amma Vodi' scheme intends to provide Rs 15,000 to the mother who send their children to schools. This is aimed at increasing the rate of literacy by preventing parents from sending their children to work to support the family
Amma Vodi scheme: Andhra govt to give Rs 15000 annual aid to beneficiaries
Madavi Kanna Bai
Tribal girl from Telangana bags gold medal in Waterfall Rappelling
Swiggy digital wallet
Swiggy doubles subscription fee to cut losses, mulls new offers for members

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
BJP MP and former minister Subramanian Swamy at the ThinkEdu Conclave in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
India is already a Hindu Rashtra: Subramanian Swamy
Deepika Padukone visits JNU during protest. (Photo | Twitter)
Deepika Padukone stands in solidarity with JNU students attacked
Gallery
Rajinikanth fans celebrating the release of 'Darbar' movie by cutting a cake in front of theater in Coimbatore on Thursday. (Photo | A Raja Chidambaram, EPS)
IN PICS | 'Darbar' fever grips Thalaivar fans across Tamil Nadu, here's how they celebrated
With clubs like Manchester United, Inter Milan and Juventus hellbent on bringing fresh legs to the squad when the window opens, most of these players are likely to make a switch.
From Mesut Ozil to Ivan Rakitic, here are Europe's top January transfer targets | Wilfred Zaha, Christian Eriksen and more...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp