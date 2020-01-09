TV actor, student leaders, lawyer booked for Gateway protest against JNU violence

By PTI

MUMBAI: An actor, a student leader, a human rights lawyer are among the protesters named in the FIR for unlawful assembly for the demonstration at the Gateway of India against the JNU violence, an official said on Wednesday.

The Colaba Police have registered an offence against more than 350 persons for the 34-hour-long protest at the Gateway of India Among who booked for unlawful assembly and violation of Mumbai Police Commissioner's prohibitory orders included TV actor Sushant Singh, former JNU student Umar Khalid, human rights lawyer Mihir Desai, TISS professor Meena Gopal, student leaders Shefali Saini, Bilal Khan, Suvarna Sable and Feroz Mithiborwala, he said.

Some of the persons named in the FIR at the Colaba Police Station also figure in another FIR registered at the Mata Ramabai Ambedkar Marg Police for protesting at Hutatma Chowk, he said.

The protests in the financial capital continued on Thursday as hundreds of people, including senior citizens, youths and women, took part in a march in sururban Bandra.

During the march, the protesters also raised slogans against the government over the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and the National Population Register (NPR).

People, who gathered under the banner of 'Voice of People', held placards like 'Boycott NRC', 'Stop dividing India', 'Don't divide us', 'Save Constitution', etc.

"Common people, particularly the poor and the Muslims, stand to be affected the worst by this Act. After demonetisation, the people are afraid that they will again be forced to stand in queues," Irfan Macchiwala, one of the protesters, said.

Another protestor Mustak Ansari said, "The government should focus on the development and progress of nation. It should work towards ending unemployment and inflation. But it is instead coming up with issues which seek to divide India on the basis of religion."