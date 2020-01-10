Navi Mumbai girl, who accused senior police officer of sexual harassment, goes 'missing'

By ANI

MUMBAI: A 17-year-old girl, who had accused the Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Nishikant More of sexual harassment, has gone missing since Monday night, claimed family members. According to the family of the girl, she has left behind a suicide note.

"My girl went to college on Monday. She said somebody met her there and took her number as well. When she came back from college, she directly went to sleep and had gone missing from the next morning," father of the girl, told ANI on Thursday.

He said that his daughter left behind a suicide note, "in which she said that she is tired of the DIG and wants to die." "Police said that she was caught on CCTV camera leaving the house at around 11:30 pm voluntarily. If the police wants, they can find my daughter in no time. But they are not working. they are not even taking action against the DIG because he is a high-level officer," he alleged

He also urged the chief minister to take cognizance of the matter. "We don't have any security either. Anyone can hurt us. Our family is very uncertain about our future. We don't know what will happen tomorrow," he added.

Facing molestation charges, DIG More was suspended on Thursday. A case was registered against him on December 26 last month under relevant sections. The alleged molestation took place at the birthday party of the minor girl.