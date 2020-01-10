Thane man held for `circulating' child porn videos

By PTI

THANE: A 32-year-old man has been arrested in the district for allegedly posting and circulating child porn videos on social media, the police said on Friday.

Umesh Durbra Tamang alias Jojo, the accused, worked as a cook at a hotel at Vahuli village in Bhiwandi tehsil, the police said.

The cybercrime cell of the district police had come across child porn videos on social media recently.

The police tracked down their origin, which led them to Tamang, said an official. Tamang was arrested on Thursday night.

The Padgha police registered a case against him under the Information Technology Act and further probe is on.