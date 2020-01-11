Man 'assaults' resident doctors in Mumbai after son dies during treatment

By PTI

MUMBAI: Two resident doctors were allegedly assaulted by a man after his son died during treatment at the civic-run Nair Hospital in Central Mumbai on Saturday, the police said.

Pawan Patil (13), a resident of Bhivandi in neighboring Thane district, was undergoing treatment for chronic disease at ward no 33 of the hospital, a police official said.

He died around 5 in the morning. His parents blamed the resident doctors who were on duty for the boy's death and started abusing them, the official said.

Pawan's father Datta Patil (45) allegedly assaulted doctor Kartik Asutkar and his colleague K Prajwal Chandrakant.

A case under IPC sections 332 and 353 (which deal with assault on public servant) and also the Maharashtra Medical Practitioners Act was registered against Patil and his wife at Agripada police station.

No arrest has been made so far. Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors (MARD) condemned the attack and demanded adequate security for doctors.