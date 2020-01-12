Home Cities Mumbai

26-year-old man arrested for allegedly raping, impregnating minor in Mumbai

The man, who also raped the girl's aunt, threatened the girl to give in to his advances failing which he would release footage of her aunt which he had recorded without her knowledge.

Published: 12th January 2020 05:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th January 2020 05:48 PM   |  A+A-

stop rape

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

MUMBAI: A 26-year-old man was arrested on Sunday for allegedly raping and impregnating a 17-year-old girl, Mumbai police said.

The accused, Azmal Lashkar alias Ashish Dubey who also raped the girl's aunt under pretext of marriage, threatened the minor to give in to his advances else he would leak the footage he had recorded of her aunt without her knowledge.

According to a Bangur police official, the accused got acquainted with the woman and her niece at a party by posing himself as Ashish Dubey.

The official said Laskhar hails from Assam, but has been staying in Mumbai these days.

He was arrested from suburban Khar.

He was booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for rape and under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act on a complaint lodged by parents of the teenager.

Stay up to date on all the latest Mumbai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mumbai rape cases Crimes against women Mumbai Crimes
ThinkEdu 2020
Union Minister Smriti Irani with Prabhu Chawla, Editorial Director of The New Indian Express at the ThinkEdu Conclave 2020. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
I want to know what Deepika Padukone's political affiliation is: Smriti Irani at ThinkEdu Conclave
Bestselling author Anand Neelakantan (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
The history being taught is Delhi-centric: Anand Neelakantan's lament on the education system
HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' speaking at the ThinkEdu Conclave 2020. (Photo | EPS)
New Education Policy will fulfil PM Modi's vision of a new India: Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank
Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut at ThinkEdu Conclave in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
JNU violence not a national issue, college gang wars are quite normal in India: Kangana Ranaut

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Karnataka BJP MP Tejasvi Surya. (File | EPS)
I welcome initiatives taken by students of JNU and Jamia: Tejasvi Surya
Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut at ThinkEdu Conclave in Chennai (Photo | Express)
Students must be taken into custody and beaten: Kangana Ranaut on JNU Violence
Gallery
Sara Ali Khan recently shared pictures from her Maldives vacation and these stunning pictures are visual treats. (Photo | Sara Ali Khan Instagram)
Check out some jaw-dropping photos of Sara Ali Khan from her Maldives vacation
The 16-storey Golden Kayaloram, which housed 40 apartments -- came crumbling down like a pack of cards at 2.15 pm on Sunday, ending the two-day long demolition spree and a culmination of dramatic events. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Maradu implosion: With 'Golden Kayaloram', 'Jains Coral Cave' razing, two-day illegal apartments demolition spree ends
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp