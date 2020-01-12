26-year-old man arrested for allegedly raping, impregnating minor in Mumbai

By PTI

MUMBAI: A 26-year-old man was arrested on Sunday for allegedly raping and impregnating a 17-year-old girl, Mumbai police said.

The accused, Azmal Lashkar alias Ashish Dubey who also raped the girl's aunt under pretext of marriage, threatened the minor to give in to his advances else he would leak the footage he had recorded of her aunt without her knowledge.

According to a Bangur police official, the accused got acquainted with the woman and her niece at a party by posing himself as Ashish Dubey.

The official said Laskhar hails from Assam, but has been staying in Mumbai these days.

He was arrested from suburban Khar.

He was booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for rape and under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act on a complaint lodged by parents of the teenager.