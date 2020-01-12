Jammu and Kashmir 'Bhavan' to come up in Mumbai

By PTI

JAMMU: A Jammu and Kashmir 'Bhavan' will be built in Mumbai to provide accommodation to the visitors from the union territory, especially the cancer patients who go there for treatment, an official said on Sunday.

The proposal for the 'Bhavan' was approved by Lt Governor G C Murmu last week and an amount of around Rs 5 crore released for the purchase of half-an-acre land at Kharghar in Navi Mumbai, he said.

Murmu gave the nod after he was informed about the problems being faced by the J-K residents while looking for accommodation in Mumbai, especially the plight of cancer patients who go there for treatment at the Tata Memorial Hospital, the official said.

"About 30 to 40 cancer patients are visiting Mumbai on a daily basis and are facing lot of hardships in finding proper accommodation," he told PTI.

He said the proposal to set up the 'Bhavan' in Mumbai was mooted way back in 1992 but there was "no proper follow up" on that.

The 'Bhavan' will also provide accommodation to the businessmen from the union territory who frequently visit Mumbai and will also house the offices of the resident commissioner and tourism department, the official said.