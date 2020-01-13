Immigration official commits suicide at Mumbai airport

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: A junior officer from the Bureau of Immigration allegedly committed suicide by jumping off a building near airport terminal building at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Mumbai International Airport (CSMIA) here on Monday afternoon.

"The officer has been identified as NY Abhishay Babu (55)," said senior police inspector Shashikant Mane from the Sahar police station where a case of accidental death has been registered.

"He is a junior intelligence officer with the Bureau of Immigration posted at Mumbai international airport. His body was found at a parking lot on level four of the airport terminal building. An eyewitness said that he jumped off the building and probe to ascertain why he took this step is underway," Mane said.

(Assistance for those having suicidal thoughts is available at Mumbai suicide helpline 022 2754 6669)