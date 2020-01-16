Home Cities Mumbai

10.78 per cent rise in crime against women in Navi Mumbai

The annual report released by the Navi Mumbai police also indicates a staggering rise in the number of drug-related cases, which have more than double since 2018.

Published: 16th January 2020 07:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th January 2020 07:15 PM

Rape, crime against woman

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The Navi Mumbai police on Thursday said there has been a 10.78 per cent increase in crimes against women and a 11.93 per cent rise in economic offences in 2019.

Speaking to media here Navi Mumbai police commissioner Sanjay Kumar said, "At least 602 cases of crimes against women were registered in 2019 compared to 546 in 2018.

While 667 economic offence cases were registered in 2019 compared to 583 in 2018." While there has been a 10.78 per cent spike in crimes against women since 2018, cases of economic offences have shot up by 11.93 per cent, the report states.

As many as 154 drug-related cases were reported in 2019, in which narcotics worth Rs 2.8 crore were seized and 254 arrests were made, the senior official said.

The figures have more than doubled, as in 2018, 44 cases were registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, with 72 arrests and seizure of contraband worth Rs 1.78 crore, he added.

The conviction rate in Navi Mumbai was 25.36 per cent in 2019 compared to 22.03 per cent in 2018, the report states.

Crimes against women Crimes against women mumbai Navi Mumbai
