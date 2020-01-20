Home Cities Mumbai

After 88 years, Mumbai Police to get mounted unit for traffic and crowd control

Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said that horses in the unit can be used for crowd control during festivals and marches, at beaches and the rider can keep watch from a good height.

Published: 20th January 2020 08:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th January 2020 08:13 AM   |  A+A-

Mumbai Police mounted unit, Horse police

Representational Image (Photo| Twitter/ @MumbaiPolice)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Mumbai will get a mounted police unit for traffic and crowd control post a gap of 88 years, and the horses will be deployed on duty after taking part in the Republic Day parade at Shivaji Park this year, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said on Sunday.

Deshmukh said the mounted police unit, which would patrol the streets of the bustling metropolis, was disbanded in 1932 due to growing vehicular traffic. "Today Mumbai police has modern jeeps and motorcycles. However, it was felt a mounted police unit would be useful for crime patrol in crowded areas. Accordingly, for the first time since Independence, Mumbai will have mounted police unit," he told reporters at a press conference.

He said horses in the unit can be used for crowd control during festivals and marches, at beaches and the rider can keep watch from a good height, and claimed a policeman on horseback was equal to 30 personnel on the ground.

He said the unit could be replicated in cities like Pune and Nagpur, among others, as well. In the next six months, the unit will comprise 30 horses apart from a sub-inspector, one assistant PSI, four havaldars and 32 constables. "At present, 13 horses have been purchased and the rest will be bought in the next six months. A stable will be built on a 2.5 acre plot at Marol (in suburban Andheri)," he informed.

Stay up to date on all the latest Mumbai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mumbai Police Mumbai mounted police Mumbai Police horse Horse police patrolling
India Matters
Home Minister Amit Shah addressing a rally in Lucknow on Tuesday (Photo | Twitter/ANI
Won't budge on Citizenship Act despite protests, declares Amit Shah at Lucknow rally
Commands such as 'sit', 'stay' and 'jump' are being taught to strays (Photo| EPS)
Bengaluru Police ‘recruits’ strays as watchdogs for police stations
Indian captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli best all format batsman, feels Michael Vaughan
For representational purposes
Jharkhand's Jharia most polluted city in India, six from UP in top 10: Report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The wild elephant died after touching a live wire. (Photo| EPS)
Wild elephant electrocuted to death in Andhra Pradesh
Muslims only sit in mosques & issue fatwas: BJP MLA from Karnataka
Gallery
Politics begin where the masses are, not where there are thousands, but where there are millions, that is where serious politics begin.
'Fascism is capitalism in decay': 10 Vladimir Lenin quotes on the communist icon's death anniversary
The demolition of shanties in Bengaluru's Bellandur has put a BBMP engineer in a tight spot for 'ordering' the demolition without authorisation. (Photo | Meghana Sastry/ EPS)
Demolition of Bellandur shanties: BBMP, police in blame game as hundreds become homeless
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp