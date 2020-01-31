Home Cities Mumbai

WATCH | Mumbai cops' honking video gets loud cheer on social media

Mumbai, the financial capital of the country, has 36 lakh vehicles and several of its traffic junctions have noise levels way above 85 decibels.

Published: 31st January 2020 09:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st January 2020 09:59 PM   |  A+A-

Mumbai police's new initiative. (Photo| Screen grab)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Mumbai police on Friday uploaded a video of a novel experiment it conducted in some parts of the metropolis in November last year under which traffic signals were configured to stay red for longer if incessant honking there caused the decibels levels to shoot up beyond a limit.

The video racked up 275.8 thousand hits, 21.4 thousand likes and 8. 9 thousand re-tweets in the first 12 hours after it was uploaded on Mumbai police's official Twitter handle, with several netizens praising the initiative for sending the message across "loud and clear".

The plan was to convey a message 'feel free to honk if you don't ming waiting', and, as part of it, decibel meters were placed at CSMT, Marine Drive and Pedder Road in south Mumbai, Hindmata in central Mumbai and Bandra in the western suburbs, an official said.

"As per the arrangement, if due to the honking the din levels crossed 85 decibels, then the signal would reset and stay red for a longer time. This effectively meant that honking would actually delay you rather than speed up your commute," he said.

"This social experiment was carried out in November. We will wait for feedback on the video and the initiative and then decide if it can be implemented as a regular feature at traffic signals," he said.

Mumbai, the financial capital of the country, has 36 lakh vehicles and several of its traffic junctions have noise levels way above 85 decibels, which is considered a health hazard and can lead to hearing loss.

Stay up to date on all the latest Mumbai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mumbai police Honking
India Matters
For representational purposes  (File Photo | PTI)
Budget provides big income tax relief for individuals
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents the Union Budget 2020-21 in the Lok Sabha in New Delhi Saturday Feb. 1 2020. (Photo | LSTV)
Budget: GDP growth over 7.4% in 2014-19, debt cut to 48.7%
Fans in blue will be hoping that this vicious — for other teams — cycle keeps going on till India board their flight for Australia a few months later. (Photo | AP)
5-0 whitewash on mind as India take on NZ in final T20I
File Image of AN-32 transport aircraft for Representational Purposes (AFP)
In a first, IAF transport plane flies using 10% blend of biofuel

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman holds a folder containing the Union Finance Budget documents at the North Block in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Budget 2020 Verdict: Welcome tax breaks but growth stimulus missing
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman arrives at parliament house with the Union Budget documents in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | PTI)
Budget 2020: Will you be paying half the tax you did earlier?
Gallery
Hollywood has often turned to the subject of virus attack and outbreaks to create box-office winners. Let us takes a look at some of the best films in the genre.
Outbreak to Pandemic: 10 must watch Hollywood films on virus outbreaks
Let us take a look at the Forbes list of the top 50 highest earning Indian celebrities.
Vijay to Virat Kohli: Forbes top 50 highest earning Indian celebrities list 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp