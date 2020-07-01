STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Mumbai

Fire breaks out at seven-storey commercial building in Mumbai's Powai area; no casualty

The blaze erupted on the fifth floor of the building around 6:15 am and spread to the electric wiring, installations and cables, false ceiling of an office and split AC unit in 3,000 square feet area.

Published: 01st July 2020 11:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st July 2020 11:24 AM   |  A+A-

A fire broke out at a commerical building in Mumbai's Powai area

A fire broke out at a commerical building in Mumbai's Powai area. (Photo| Twitter)

By PTI

MUMBAI: A fire broke out in a seven-storey commercial building at Hiranandani Gardens in Powai area here on Wednesday morning, a fire brigade official said. No casualty was reported, he said.

The blaze erupted on the fifth floor of the building around 6:15 am and spread to the electric wiring, installations and cables, false ceiling of an office and split AC unit in 3,000 square feet area. Smoke spread on the fifth and sixth floors of the building, the official said, adding that it was declared a level-2 firearound 7 am.

He said that fivefire engines, a foam tender and four jumbo tankers were rushed to the spot and efforts were on to douse the flames. The cause of the fire was yet to be established, he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Mumbai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Mumbai fire Powai fire Hiranandani Gardens
India Matters
A worker of Secunderabad Cantonment Board spraying disinfectant on a tree at Mahindra Hills in Hyderabad. (File photo| S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Many Covid patients dying in transit as private hospitals deny admission in Telangana
For representational purposes (Photo | Vincent Pulickal/EPS)
45.8 million women missing in India: UN report
Priority to high-risk patients, Covid warriors when vaccine is ready: PM
For representational purposes (File Phone| AFP)
Local apps go viral as Chinese ones take a hit 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
(Left) The Boiler blast site, (Right) One of the workers leaving the boiler blast site
Boiler blast at Tamil Nadu's NLC power plant in Neyveli kills six, injures 16
Dharavi (Photo | AFP)
How Mumbai's Dharavi successfully controlled COVID-19 infection
Gallery
Lionel Messi chipped in a penalty to reach the astonishing milestone of 700 goals at Camp Nou on Tuesday against Atletico Madrid, becoming the only active player after Cristiano Ronaldo to do so. (Photo | AP)
GOAT debate: As Lionel Messi joins Cristiano Ronaldo in 700 goal-club, here is everything you need to know
Solders of Indian Armed Forces were seen marching with units of Russia's other allies during the traditional massive Red Square military parade in Moscow, which was delayed by more than a month because of the invisible enemy of coronavirus. (Photo | AP)
Indian Army, Chinese PLA join ranks as 'Red Army' takes out COVID-delayed victory parade in Moscow
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp