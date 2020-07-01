Fire breaks out at seven-storey commercial building in Mumbai's Powai area; no casualty

By PTI

MUMBAI: A fire broke out in a seven-storey commercial building at Hiranandani Gardens in Powai area here on Wednesday morning, a fire brigade official said. No casualty was reported, he said.

The blaze erupted on the fifth floor of the building around 6:15 am and spread to the electric wiring, installations and cables, false ceiling of an office and split AC unit in 3,000 square feet area. Smoke spread on the fifth and sixth floors of the building, the official said, adding that it was declared a level-2 firearound 7 am.

He said that fivefire engines, a foam tender and four jumbo tankers were rushed to the spot and efforts were on to douse the flames. The cause of the fire was yet to be established, he added.