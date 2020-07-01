STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Mumbai

Taj Hotels threat call: Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh reviews security arrangements

Police said that there were separate threat calls to the hotels from a Pakistani number late Monday night.

Published: 01st July 2020 01:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st July 2020 01:28 PM   |  A+A-

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh (L) and Taj Mahal Palace Hotel in Mumbai

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh (L) and Taj Mahal Palace Hotel in Mumbai. (Photos| ANI and PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Wednesday said he has asked police to beef up security arrangements in the state in view of the terror threat to Taj hotels in Mumbai.

Deshmukh held a meeting with Maharashtra DGP Subodh Jaiswal and Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh, and later said after the attack on Karachi stock exchange, there were threat calls to two Taj hotels in Mumbai. "I had detailed discussions with both DGP Maharashtra and Mumbai Police chief on beefing up security arrangements in the state," he said in a statement.

On Tuesday, security was tightened around The Taj Mahal Palace and Taj Lands End hotels in Mumbai after an anonymous caller, who claimed to be a member of terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba, threatened to carry out 26/11-like attacks, police said.

They said that there were separate threat calls to the hotels from a Pakistani number late Monday night. The iconic Taj Mahal Palace hotel in Colaba which overlooks the Gateway of India was among the targets of Pakistani terrorists during the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack.

Stay up to date on all the latest Mumbai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Anil Deshmukh Mumbai hotel threat Subodh Jaiswal Param Bir Singh Mumbai police
India Matters
A worker of Secunderabad Cantonment Board spraying disinfectant on a tree at Mahindra Hills in Hyderabad. (File photo| S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Many Covid patients dying in transit as private hospitals deny admission in Telangana
For representational purposes (Photo | Vincent Pulickal/EPS)
45.8 million women missing in India: UN report
Priority to high-risk patients, Covid warriors when vaccine is ready: PM
For representational purposes (File Phone| AFP)
Local apps go viral as Chinese ones take a hit 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
(Left) The Boiler blast site, (Right) One of the workers leaving the boiler blast site
Boiler blast at Tamil Nadu's NLC power plant in Neyveli kills six, injures 16
Dharavi (Photo | AFP)
How Mumbai's Dharavi successfully controlled COVID-19 infection
Gallery
Lionel Messi chipped in a penalty to reach the astonishing milestone of 700 goals at Camp Nou on Tuesday against Atletico Madrid, becoming the only active player after Cristiano Ronaldo to do so. (Photo | AP)
GOAT debate: As Lionel Messi joins Cristiano Ronaldo in 700 goal-club, here is everything you need to know
Solders of Indian Armed Forces were seen marching with units of Russia's other allies during the traditional massive Red Square military parade in Moscow, which was delayed by more than a month because of the invisible enemy of coronavirus. (Photo | AP)
Indian Army, Chinese PLA join ranks as 'Red Army' takes out COVID-delayed victory parade in Moscow
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp