Taj Hotels threat call: Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh reviews security arrangements

By PTI

MUMBAI: Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Wednesday said he has asked police to beef up security arrangements in the state in view of the terror threat to Taj hotels in Mumbai.

Deshmukh held a meeting with Maharashtra DGP Subodh Jaiswal and Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh, and later said after the attack on Karachi stock exchange, there were threat calls to two Taj hotels in Mumbai. "I had detailed discussions with both DGP Maharashtra and Mumbai Police chief on beefing up security arrangements in the state," he said in a statement.

On Tuesday, security was tightened around The Taj Mahal Palace and Taj Lands End hotels in Mumbai after an anonymous caller, who claimed to be a member of terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba, threatened to carry out 26/11-like attacks, police said.

They said that there were separate threat calls to the hotels from a Pakistani number late Monday night. The iconic Taj Mahal Palace hotel in Colaba which overlooks the Gateway of India was among the targets of Pakistani terrorists during the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack.