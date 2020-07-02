STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Very heavy rains predicted in Mumbai, IMD issues orange alert

An orange alert implies that authorities should be prepared to handle any situation arising out of severe weather conditions.

Published: 02nd July 2020 08:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd July 2020 08:05 PM   |  A+A-

Mumbai Rainfall

For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places in Mumbai and adjoining coastal districts, and issued an orange alert for the next two days.

Ratnagiri district, which bore the brunt of cyclonic storm Nisarga last month, is likely to receive extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places on Friday, while Raigad will receive similar downpour on Saturday, senior director of IMD Mumbai, Shubhangi Bhute, said.

Heavy to very heavy rains are likely to lash isolated places in Mumbai, she said.

As per the IMD's calculations, a rainfall between 64.5 mm and 115.5 mm in 24 hours is considered as heavy rainfall, while a downpour between 115.5 and 204.5 mm is very heavy rainfall.

Rainfall above 204.5 mm in 24 hours is categorised as extremely heavy rainfall.

"An orange alert has been issued for Friday and Saturday for areas that are likely to witness heavy showers and citizens and authorities in these places will have to stay vigilant," another IMD official said.

Meanwhile, in view of the IMD alert, Mumbai Police advised citizens not to venture out of their homes.

"#HeavyRainfallAlert. The @Indiametdept has forecasted "heavy to very heavy rain at isolated places" for Fri & Sat for Mumbai.

All citizens are advised to remain indoors, not venture out unnecessarily and take necessary precautions. #MumbaiRains," the city police said on its official Twitter handle.

