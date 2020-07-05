STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Mumbai

Mumbai police register FIR over bomb threat call to Taj hotels

The caller, claiming himself to be a member of Pakistan-based LeT, had said he was calling from Karachi and threatened to blow up the hotels in Colaba and Bandra.

Published: 05th July 2020 09:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th July 2020 09:26 PM   |  A+A-

Barricades are placed outside the iconic Taj Mahal Palace hotel after a threat call of a possible terror attack in Mumbai

Barricades are placed outside the iconic Taj Mahal Palace hotel after a threat call of a possible terror attack in Mumbai. (File photo| PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: An FIR has been registered against an unidentified person in connection with a threat call made to Taj Hotel here, police said on Sunday.

The caller, claiming himself to be a member of Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba terror outfit, had said he was calling from Karachi and threatened to blow up the hotel in Colaba and Taj Land's End hotel in Bandra, after which security at both the places was beefed up on Tuesday.

The FIR was registered on Friday under sections 506 (criminal intimidation) and 505 (statements conducing to public mischief) of the Indian Penal Code, a Colaba police station official said. The Taj hotel was one of the establishments targetted by Pakistani terrorists during the 26/11 terror attack on Mumbai.

Police had said that separate threat calls were made on late Monday night. The two hotels, run by the Tata group-promoted Indian Hotel Company Limited (IHCL) are closed for commercial business at present due to the COVID-19 pandemic and serve only select patrons.

Stay up to date on all the latest Mumbai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Mumbai police Taj Mahal hotel Mumbai Taj hotel Taj hotel threat Mumbai bomb threat
India Matters
People wear protective masks in a metro during the coronavirus outbreak in Lausanne, Switzerland, Monday, July 6, 2020. In Switzerland, from Monday, people aged 12 and over must wear a mask in all public transport, trains, trams and buses, as well as in cable cars and boats. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus can transmit through air, 200 scientists tell WHO
Security guards at the Golconda Fort are well equipped with masks and hand sanitisers to remain safe during this ongoing pandemic. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Telangana’s coronavirus testing second lowest in India
Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani (File| Bloomberg)
Reliance launches unlimited free conferencing app as competition to Zoom
Lakshadweep islands
Lakshadweep only Indian territory to not have a single case of Covid-19

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Covid-19: Coronavirus is airborne, claim 239 scientists in an open letter to WHO
Where are you headed? A policeman seems to ask as a person who is coming out of the Challanam fishing harbour which was shut after a fisherwoman tested positive of COVID-19 in Kochi. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Kerala government makes facemask, social distancing mandatory for one year
Gallery
A man who returned from Riyadh on July 3rd is sitting on the steps of a shop in Pathanamthitta surrounded by police officers who've arrived to take him for violating quarantine rules of state. (Photo | Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)
Kerala cops, healthcare workers chase down Gulf-returnee for violating quarantine rules on 3rd day of arrival
Surviving the fear of premature conclusion due to the coronavirus pandemic, top European leagues are slowly nearing conclusion despite running behind the usual timeline. The summer transfer window also got delayed in the process but governing bodies seem to have figured out how 'business' will happen prior to 2020-21. TNIE explains how things will happen in the virus-struck European transfer market. (Twitter Photo)
Summer Transfer Window 2020 explained: How will signings happen as pandemic-hit season concludes
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp