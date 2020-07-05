STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Mumbai

Powai lake overflows as Mumbai receives its highest single-day July rain in five years

IMD, Mumbai has warned of intermittent moderate rain in the city and its suburbs and there are possibilities of heavy rainfall at isolated locations.

Published: 05th July 2020 03:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th July 2020 03:21 PM   |  A+A-

Mumbai rain, Mumbai rainfall, Mumbai monsoon

A woman wearing a mask as a precaution against the coronavirus walks through a waterlogged street during monsoon rains in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)

By Sudhir Suryawanshi
Express News Service

MUMBAI: In what comes as a glimmer of hope for Mumbaikars reeling under the coronavirus crisis, the Powai lake which supplies the drinking water to the financial capital has been overflowing since Sunday morning, thanks to the highest ever rainfall recorded in a single day in the last five years. 

The Powai dam has a capacity to store 545 crore litre water which is mainly used for non-potable purposes. 

Other major dams namely Modak Sagar, Tansa and Middle Vaitarna fill after Powai lake reaches its full capacity. 

The Indian Meteorological Department informed that in the last 24 hours, Mumbai (Colaba) 
received 200.8-millimetre rainfall while Santacruz received 129.6-millimetre. Since July 1, Mumbai (Colaba) IMD recorded 780 MM and Santacruz got 915MM rainfall.

ALSO READ: Heavy rains continue in Mumbai; low-lying areas waterlogged

Last year, Mumbai city had recorded 375.2mm on July 2, which is the highest-ever 24-hour rain recorded between 2015 and 2020. In 2018, it was 184.3mm (July 10), 163.4mm in 2017 (July 18), 114.5mm in 2016 (July 30), and 61 mm in 2015 (July 21).

Over the past decade, however, more rain was recorded in 2013 (215.6mm on July 24) and 2014 (207.2 mm on July 3). The all-time high 24-hour deluge was recorded on July 27, 2005. It led to 944.2mm rainfall.

IMD, Mumbai has warned of intermittent moderate rain in the city and its suburbs and there are possibilities of heavy rainfall at isolated locations.

According to the IMD spokesperson, “North Konkan including Mumbai and its suburbs witnessed an active phase of the southwest monsoon over the past three days with continuous showers and extremely heavy rain in some areas. The impact of widespread rain activity led to overall excess rainfall for the majority of the weather stations. Besides, in many parts of Mumbai particularly low lying areas will get submerged in rainwater. Mumbai suburb has currently recorded 15 per cent excess rain for the season while south Mumbai has recorded large excess of 29 per cent.”  

In Bandra area, the seawater started coming back to the slum pockets. “If there is a high tide and at the same time there is heavy to heavy rainfall, then the sea refuses to take the rainwater. In this situation, the waterlogging and seawater flow into nearby areas,” said a BMC official. 

BJP MLA Nitesh Rane and Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam also tweeted the videos of waterlogging in Mumbai.

Stay up to date on all the latest Mumbai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Mumbai Rain Mumbai rainfall Mumbai Monsoon Powai lake IMD
India Matters
A hair-stylist wearing protective suit attends to a customer at a salon that opened after a gap of three months owing to COVID-19 pandemic at Kandivali in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Migrant workers flocking back to Mumbai for work
For representational purposes
Another dog tests positive for coronavirus in US
The 1,013 grams of gold ornaments and 3.2 kg of silver ornaments recovered from the possession of property offender Baswaraju Prakash on Saturday
This burglar lives in a villa and drives an SUV
A migrant worker’s family returns to their hometown with their belongings on Saturday, apprehensive about the increasing number of Covid cases in Bengaluru | Shriram B N
Techies from North Karnataka logging out of IT City

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Where are you headed? A policeman seems to ask as a person who is coming out of the Challanam fishing harbour which was shut after a fisherwoman tested positive of COVID-19 in Kochi. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Kerala government makes facemask, social distancing mandatory for one year
A woman wearing a mask as a precaution against the coronavirus walks through a waterlogged street during monsoon rains in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Heavy rains lash Mumbai, yellow alert issued for city and neighbouring areas
Gallery
Lionel Messi has won everything with Barcelona. Arguably the finest footballer in the world, Messi is now 33-years-old his current contract with the Catalan powerhouse runs out next year. Loyal fans dream of a poetic end to the Messiah's career - where he dons no other colours but that of Barcelona's. But Manchester City seem to show the potential to spoil their plans as rumours of Messi leaving Nou Camp for England becoming stronger day by day.
Lionel Messi leaving Barcelona for Manchester City: What are the odds?
What is a 'Tom Cruise Movie'? Doesn't it signify something more than (just) adrenaline rush? While the 58-year-old might be the best action hero on the planet, his genuinely mindblowing acting skills look distant with all the cars flying, guns blazing and
Happy birthday Tom Cruise: The action hero we envy, born-actor we miss
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp