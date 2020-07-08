STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Post vandalism, Maharashtra government to provide 24x7 security to Dr BR Ambedkar's Mumbai home

Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray said that they will not tolerate any kind of attack and strict action will be taken against the culprits.

By Sudhir Suryawanshi
Express News Service

MUMBAI: The Maharashtra government has ordered an inquiry in the vandalism of Rajgruh, the residence of Dr BR Ambedkar at Mumbai's Dadar by an unidentified miscreant on Wednesday.

Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray said that they will not tolerate any kind of attack. "Rajgruh acts as an inspiration not only to Ambekarites but all communities. This is a holy place. A lot of books of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar has been left here for us. We will not tolerate such an act of insult. Strict actions will be taken against the culprits who were involved in this attack," Chief Minister said.

Home minister Anil Deshmukh said that the government has decided to provide round the clock security to the place. He said that the police has started a search of the miscreants and soon they will be nabbed. Across party lines, all leaders condemned this attack. Housing minister Dr Jitendra Awhad, who has visited the spot, said that Rajgruh is a holy place for them and the attack on this place will not be tolerated.

Maharashtra Congress president and revenue minister Balasaheb Thorat said that such an act is 'reprehensible'. "Rajgruha is the residence of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, which is a place of inspiration for Ambedkar followers like us. We condemn the cowardly attack and the attackers should be arrested immediately and severe punishment should be meted to them," Thorat said adding that many memories of Ambedkar is attached to this building.

Ambedkar's grandson and Dalit leader Prakash Ambedkar said that people should maintain peace and no one should gather at large numbers at the place.

