Sunny morning in Mumbai; IMD forecasts moderate rain in Maharashtra capital

Published: 08th July 2020 01:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th July 2020 01:08 PM   |  A+A-

Waves crash ashore during high tide at Marine Drive promenade in Mumbai Sunday July 5 2020. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Sun shone over Mumbai skies on Wednesday morning almost after a week, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said while predicting moderate showers in the metropolis.

Mumbai, neighbouring Thane and other districts in the coastal Konkan region of Maharashtra received heavy showers over the past few days.

The intensity of rainfall in Mumbai and Thane reduced on Tuesday.

The IMD has predicted generally cloudy sky over Mumbai with there being a possibility of moderate rains/ showers on Wednesday.

Mumbai and around today a sunny morning after almost a week, IMD Mumbais Deputy Director General K S Hosalikar said in a tweet.

The Santacruz observatory in suburban Mumbai recorded 58.3 mm rainfall while the Colaba weather station in South Mumbai recorded 58 mm rainfall during the 24-hour period ending at 8.30 am on Wednesday, according to the IMD.

The Ratnagiri observatory recorded 144.1 mm rainfall, while the Harnai weather bureau in the coastal district reported 75.2 mm showers during the same period.

The Matheran hill station in Raigad received 116.4 mm rainfall during the period while Alibaug in the district reported 74.2 mm downpour.

The Thane-Belapur Industries Association weather station reported 84.6 mm rainfall during the period.

Baramati in Pune district reported 20.2 mm rainfall while the Pune weather bureau recorded 13.9 mm rain.

Besides, Nanded and Beed districts in the Marathwada region received 16 mm and 11 mm rainfall, respectively, during the period.

Mumbai Rains
