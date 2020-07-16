STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Mumbai

Varavara Rao tests positive for COVID-19, shifted to Mumbai's St George's hospital

The 81-year-old Hyderabad-based poet and activist had been admitted to the Sir JJ hospital on July 13 after his health deteriorated and following repeated pleas from his family. 

Published: 16th July 2020 07:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th July 2020 12:07 PM   |  A+A-

Varavara rao, elgar parishad case, bhima koregaon case

Arrested Revolutionary Varavara Rao (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

The 81-year-old Hyderabad-based poet and activist Varavara Rao, an accused in the Elgar Parishad case, has tested positive for COVID-19. 

Rao was admitted to the Sir JJ hospital on July 13 after his health deteriorated in jail and following repeated pleas from his family and was shifted to St. George's around 8:30 PM Thursday evening.  

The veteran is suffering from neurological problems, sources at St. George's told TNIE. His ECG and X-Ray showed no abnormalities, the source added.

A routine swab test done on July 14 confirmed he was COVID-19 positive on July 16 evening. 

"Mr Rao will be shifted to St George's hospital for further treatment. In Sir JJ hospital, the patients are not given COVID treatment. Therefore, he will be shifted to St George's hospital,” a doctor from Sir JJ hospital had said.

Susan Abraham, lawyer for Rao, was scathing in her condemnation of the treatment meted out to her client. 

"The COVID finding highlights the criminal negligence of the state jail authorities, who have been repeatedly warned about the danger of COVID in the Taloja Jail, and the fragile condition of the Hyderabad-based poet-writer. It is a matter of concern too that the trial court handling the Bhima Koregaon/Elgar Parishad case turned a deaf ear to pleas for medical bail despite the poor health condition of VV Rao and the danger of COVID," she said.

ALSO READ | State trying to kill Varavara Rao in jail, he needs immediate hospitalisation, say family

She also spoke of how the jail authorities had, after growing protests about the neglect of Varavara Rao, put another Bhima Koregaon accused, Vernon Gonsalves, to look after Rao in jail "thus putting Veron too at grave risk".

Abraham said the possible shifting of Rao to St George's hospital, which has a poor healthcare record, will be bad news.

"It may hardly be the place where VV Rao has a chance to recover. The only way VV stands a good chance is if the Bombay High Court, hearing the matter on Friday, gives him medical bail, and he is shifted to a decent private specialty hospital," she insisted.

Abraham further revealed that Varavara Rao's wife, Hemlata, his two daughters and nephew Venugopal, had met him in hospital on Wednesday. "They found him in a pathetic condition with the patient having to lie in urine-soaked clothes for hours, and with very little nursing aid available at the hospital," she said.

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Thursday had demanded to shift the activist to a super speciality hospital at the earliest.

"The condition of Shri Varavara Rao as described by his family is a matter of grave concern. It is beyond belief that the State, the police and the prison authorities can behave in such an inhuman manner under the watch of the NHRC," Chidambaram said on Twitter.

"Shri Varavara Rao should be released immediately and admitted to a super speciality hospital that will treat him properly," he demanded.

Stay up to date on all the latest Mumbai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Varavara Rao Elgar parishad case
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | AP)
Oxford University Covid-19 vaccine raises hope with strong trial results
Protesters during clashes in north-east Delhi. (File Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Delhi Police participated in February riots, says minority panel
Police seized kit bags and other materials from firing spot which took place at Mallepallitogu forest area on Wednesday. (Photo| EPS)
Gunfight with Telangana police shows sign of Maoists' return to state
A general view of the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. (File photo| AFP)
UAE keeping itself ready in case IPL comes calling amid rising COVID-19 cases in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Nobel Prize winner Abhijit Banerjee at a press conference in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
COVID-19: How Indian Nobel Laureate Abhijit Banerjee doubled reporting of symptoms in Bengal
The Dalit couple was assaulted by police on Tuesday.
Police brutality: Dalit couple in MP hit with lathis for alleged land encroachment
Gallery
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
Real Madrid were crowned La Liga champions for the 34th time on Thursday after Karim Benzema scored twice in a 2-1 victory over Villarreal which clinched the title with one game to spare. The terrific form and leadership of their captain Sergio Ramos has been instrumental in beating their archrivals Barcelona in a close-fought campaign. Arguably the best defender in the world and often criticised for his brutal style, here are 10 quotes on the defender that will give goosebumps to Real Madrid fans.
Sergio Ramos lifts fifth La Liga: Best quotes on Real Madrid captain by Zidane, Suarez, Aguero and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp