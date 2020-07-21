Mumbai police constable succumbs to COVID-19, force toll 52

By PTI

MUMBAI: A 53-year-old Mumbai police constable died due to COVID-19 in the early hours of Tuesday, taking the toll in the metropolis' force to 52, an official said.

The COVID-19 victim, a resident of Navi Mumbai, was attached to Tilaknagar police station and was admitted in Somaiya Hospital in Chunabhatti on June 22 after falling ill, he informed.

He died due to COVID-19 and pneumonia as per doctors, the official added.