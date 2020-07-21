Mumbai police constable succumbs to COVID-19, force toll 52
The COVID-19 victim, a resident of Navi Mumbai, was attached to Tilaknagar police station and was admitted in Somaiya Hospital in Chunabhatti on June 22 after falling ill, he informed.
MUMBAI: A 53-year-old Mumbai police constable died due to COVID-19 in the early hours of Tuesday, taking the toll in the metropolis' force to 52, an official said.
He died due to COVID-19 and pneumonia as per doctors, the official added.