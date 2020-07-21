Mumbai reports 995 new COVID-19 cases, takes toll to 1,03,262

By PTI

MUMBAI: Mumbai's COVID-19 tally rose to 1,03,262 on Tuesday with the addition of 995 new cases, while the death toll increased to 5,814 after 62 more patients succumbed to the infection, the city civic body said.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said the number of recovered patients reached 73,555 after 905 more patients were discharged from hospitals in the past 24 hours.

The civic body said currently the city has 23,893 active COVID-19 cases.

It said out of the 62 patients who died due to COVID-19, 46 had co-morbidities (pre-existing health conditions).