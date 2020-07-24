STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Mumbai

Stopping elderly artistes to go out and work is discrimination: Bombay HC to Maharashtra government

The court said that the state's decision to prohibit the artistes above 65 years of age, even if they are physically fit, from going out for shooting is 'discrimination'.

Published: 24th July 2020 02:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th July 2020 02:54 PM   |  A+A-

Bombay High Court

Bombay High Court (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The Bombay High Court on Friday asked the Maharashtra government that if the state does not prohibit a senior citizen from opening his shop and sitting there all day, then on what basis does it prevent artistes above 65 years of age from going out to work amid the current lockdown.

A bench of Justices SJ Kathawalla and RI Chagla said that the state's decision to prohibit the artistes above 65 years of age, even if they are physically fit, from going out for shooting and such work, seemed like a case of "discrimination".

The bench directed the state government to submit its affidavit by Saturday explaining the basis on which such a prohibition had been imposed. The bench also said that the state must clarify if it took into account any "data, statistics, or reports" for issuing the prohibitory orders.

The bench was hearing a petition filed by one Pramod Pandey, challenging guidelines issued by the Maharashtra government on May 30, 2020. As per these guidelines, no cast or crew member above the age of 65 years is allowed at film and television shooting sets.

In his plea filed through advocate Ashok Sarogi, 70-year-old Pandey said that he had been performing small roles in films and TV serials for four decades and that he did not have any other source of livelihood. He said in his plea that though he was physically fit, the state was stopping him from going to work and earning a living.

On Friday, the state's counsel Poornima Kantharia told the high court that the guidelines were not discriminatory as all senior citizens had been prohibited from stepping out, except for going out for essentials.

She said that the state's guidelines on the age limit for artistes were based on several central government guidelines issued over the last few months of the lockdown.

However, the court asked if all senior citizens had also been prohibited from resuming all types of professional work, to which the state said they hadn't. "If I am a 70-year-old man who owns a shop, will you stop me from opening my shop and sitting there all day?" the court asked.

To this advocate Kantharia said, "No." "Then why are you stopping artistes?" the bench asked. "Where else have you applied this rule? This is discrimination," it said.

During the previous hearing held earlier this week, the high court had asked the state how a physically fit person, above 65 years of age, was expected to live a dignified life if he was not allowed to go out and earn his livelihood.

On Friday, the court appointed senior counsel Sharan Jagtiani as the amicus curiae to assist the court in the case. It will now conduct a final hearing of the matter next week.

Stay up to date on all the latest Mumbai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Bombay High Court Unlock 2 Senir citizen artistes Elderly artistes lockdown
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
SwasthVayu: Clinical trials of desi ventilator at Bengaluru hospitals soon
Health workers receive safety gear under the state Congress’ Arogya Abhaya Hasta scheme, in SG Palya, Bengaluru. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
Asymptomatic patients filling up beds, say doctors
Gold smuggled into Kerala funded anti-CAA protests? Probe on
Healthcare workers in PPE suits(Photo | PTI)
AIIMS Nagpur develops smart wristband to track Covid positive and suspected patients

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A Kashmiri man walks at a closed market during a lockdown in Srinagar, Thursday, July 23, 2020. (Photo | AP)
WATCH: Kashmir under lockdown again, this time due to coronavirus
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
Northeast has the potential to become the growth engine of India : PM Modi
Gallery
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp