University of Mumbai​ to set up sub-centre in Sindhudurg district: Vice-Chancellor Suhas Pednekar

By PTI

THANE: The University of Mumbai will soon set up a sub-center in Sindhudurg district in the Konkan region of the state, its Vice-Chancellor Suhas Pednekar said on Friday.

He made the statement during a webinar organised by a college in Thane. "We are going to set up a sub-centre of the university in Sidhudurg district to promote research and studies there," he said. He said that Maharashtra is blessed with a 720-km-long coastline, which can be utilised for research on subjects like marine life and fisheries.

"Therefore, the Mumbai University has entered into an agreement with the University of Western Australia, which has done a lot of research in the field of sea. To promote research, Sindhu Swadhyaya Sanstha has also been formed," he added.

Pednekar said that modern facilities are being put in place at the university's present campus in Kalina with the help of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), where a sports complex is also being planned.

He said his endeavour is to further improve the ranking of the university. "The MU has improved its ranking by securing 65th position (among the universities in the country)," he said.