1,118 new COVID-19 cases in Mumbai take tally to 1,11,964, growth rate below one per cent

The average doubling rate of COVID-19 cases in the country's financial capital has improved to 72 days, said the BMC.

MUMBAI: The number of coronavirus cases in Mumbai rose to 1,11,964 with an addition of 1,118 cases on Wednesday while death toll went up to 6,244 with 60 deaths being reported, said the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

The number of coronavirus tests carried out in the city crossed five lakh, but the number of new cases is relatively low, and the growth rate of cases has fallen below one per cent (0.97 per cent), the civic body pointed out.

The average doubling rate of COVID-19 cases in the country's financial capital has improved to 72 days, said the BMC.

A record 11,643 coronavirus tests were carried out in Mumbai on July 28 which took the total number of tests to 5,05,982.

The number of recovered COVID-19 patients in the city increased to 85,327 with 916 more patients being discharged from hospitals during the day.

The city has only 20,123 active cases now, the civic body claimed.

867 new suspected patients were admitted to various COVID-19 hospitals and facilities in the past 24 hours, the BMC said.

The first coronavirus test was carried out in the city on February 3, though the first patient was found on March 11.

The first one lakh COVID-19 tests in the city were carried out between February 3 to May 6; the next one lakh tests were carried out by June 1.

The three-lakh tests mark was achieved on June 24, four lakh-mark on July 14, while the next one lakh cases were conducted within last 15 days.

While the rate of testing increased, average number of new patients decreased, officials said.

The positivity rate of COVID-19 tests also went down to 9.48 per cent from 24 per cent a fortnight ago.

The average case growth rate in Mumbai has now gone down to 0.97 per cent.

Out of 24 civic wards, 18 wards have growth rate less than one per cent, according to the BMC.

