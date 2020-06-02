STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Another Mumbai policeman dies of coronavirus; state toll 29

The Assistant sub-Inspector breathed his last at Sion hospital in Mumbai where he was admitted on Thursday.

Published: 02nd June 2020 04:03 PM

Mumbai Police

19 Mumbai cops have succumbed to coronavirus till date. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: An Assistant sub-Inspector (ASI) of Police died due to COVID-19 on Tuesday, taking the total number of the police personnel having succumbed to the viral infection in Mumbai to 19 and in Maharashtra to 29, an official said.

The ASI breathed his last at Sion hospital here where he was admitted on Thursday.

"The ASI, who was attached to general department of Santacruz police station, died due to coronvirus infection on Tuesday," Santacruz police station senior inspector Shriram Koregaonkar told PTI.

Meanwhile, the official said the deceased was a resident of Dharavi-Koliwada, one of the containment zones in Mumbai, and is survived by his wife and two children.

