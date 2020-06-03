STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Mumbai

Cyclone: Over 40,000 living near sea coast in Mumbai evacuated

Following an appeal by the BMC, nearly 30,000 people on their own moved to these temporary accommodations.

Published: 03rd June 2020 05:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd June 2020 05:39 PM   |  A+A-

Thane fishermen, cyclone nisarga

Fishermen secure their boat as they move to a safer place after Cyclone Nisarga made landfall at Uttam in Thane. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Over 40,000 people living near the sea coast in Mumbai were shifted to safer places in view of the cyclone 'Nisarga' which made a landfall at Alibaug in neighbouring Raigad district of Maharashtra on Wednesday, officials said.

When the cyclone passes off, these people will be sent home after their health tests, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

"The BMC shifted 10,840 people from areas near the sea coast and landslide-prone locations to 35 municipal schools where temporary accommodation facilities have been set up. They were provided food and water," the civic body said in a release.

Besides, following an appeal by the BMC, nearly 30,000 people on their own moved to these temporary accommodations, it said.

The civic body also received 37 complaints of tree fall in the city, but there was no report of any injury.

Mumbai Police also said that hundreds of people living in areas near sea shores like Colaba in South Mumbai, Worli and Dadar in Central Mumbai, and Juhu and Versova in Western Mumbai were shifted to safer places.

Police have beefed up security along the beaches in Mumbai, where Section 144 of the CrPC has already been imposed.

"Mumbai, we have survived several storms together. This cyclone shall pass too. As always, just take all necessary precautions, follow the guidelines and don't believe in any rumours. Trust only official sources. Take care," Mumbai Police tweeted.

BMC Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal also asked people not to venture out of their homes, unless necessary, and support the city administration.

The civic body on Tuesday shifted 212 COVID-19 patients admitted at a facility in the Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) to facilities set up at the Worli-based National Sports Club of India (NSCI) dome and NESCO ground in suburban Goregaon to avoid any untoward incident.

According to the BMC, the facility at BKC was able to withstand wind speed of 105 kmph, but the MeT department said wind speed would be about 120 kmph when the cyclone hits the coast.

Stay up to date on all the latest Mumbai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Mumbai sea coast Cyclone Nisarga evacuation Alibaug Raigad
Coronavirus
Medics conduct COVID-19 screening of Kumbharwada residents at a camp during the ongoing nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus at Dharavi in Mumbai Friday May 29 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Community transmission of COVID-19 in Mumbai started before lockdown: Study
A man wearing a face mask walks past a mural during the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown in New Delhi. (File photo| PTI))
Have to learn to live with COVID-19: Govt changes mandate from 'defeat the virus'
Migrants, who were stranded in Bhubaneswar, arrive at Howrah station during the nationwide lockdown amid COVID-19 pandemic. (FIle photo| ANI)
Most migrants died during lockdown 3.0: SaveLife Foundation
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Covid-19: AirAsia offers 50,000 seats without base fare to doctors

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A tree lies uprooted after Cyclone Nisarga made a landfall on coastal Maharashtra. (Photo | Express0
Cyclone Nisarga weakens after causing destruction, claims one life
The heartbreaking death of a pregnant elephant in Kerala has left the country in a state of shock.
WATCH: Pineapple filled with firecrackers kills pregnant elephant in Kerala
Gallery
After 72 years, a cyclone is hitting a Mumbai already locked in battle with COVID-19. The iconic Bandra-Worli sea-link was closed in view of the cyclonic storm Nisarga, which made landfall on the Maharashtra coast near Alibaugh at around 1 pm. (Photo | PTI)
COVID-19 and now Nisarga: After 72 years, a cyclone hits Mumbai
This is why we love the game! Bundesliga stars used the empty stadiums while others who are yet to resume their matches used social media to extend their solidarity to the American protestors who are fighting back racism and police brutality following the
#BlackLivesMatter: Kylian Mbappe to Jadon Sancho, football fraternity rally behind George Floyd protests on Twitter
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp