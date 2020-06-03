STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Three of a family injured as cement blocks fall on shanty due to gusty wind in Mumbai

Published: 03rd June 2020 06:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd June 2020 06:38 PM   |  A+A-

A life guard personnel patrols at Dadar beach ahead of Cyclone Nisarga's expected landfall in Mumbai

A life guard personnel patrols at Dadar beach ahead of Cyclone Nisarga's expected landfall in Mumbai. (Photo| PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Three members of a family were injured on Wednesday when cement blocks fell on their shanty in a chawl from an adjacent under-construction building in suburban Santacruz here due to gusty winds, police said.

Three shanties were damaged in the incident that occurred around 11:30 am in Dawari Nagar locality in Santacruz (East).

The injured have been identified as Viraj Paste (15), Santosh Paste (43) and Sanjay Paste (45), a police official said.

A resident of the chawl said he was sitting inside his room when he heard a thud and people screaming.

"We rushed to Paste's shanty and rushed them to hospital," he said.

He claimed that an iron rod had fallen from the under-construction 13-storey building in the past.

Another resident demanded registration of an FIR against the builder concerned for the incident.

Mumbai is on alert in view of cyclonic storm 'Nisarga' which made landfall near Alibaug coast, about 95 kms from here, around 12:30 pm.

Stay up to date on all the latest Mumbai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Cyclone Nisarga Mumbai Santacruz
