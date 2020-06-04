BMC rejects rumours about Jumbo facility for COVID-19 patients being destroyed

By ANI

MUMBAI: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Thursday rejected rumours pertaining to the damage caused by cyclone Nisarga to the Jumbo facility, saying it is intact and has suffered no structural damage.

"Rumours claiming that the Jumbo facility set up at BKC has been badly affected by #CycloneNisarga is false. There has only been a minor damage to the fence - the hospital structure is sound and it can be put to operation this evening," the civic body tweeted.

The BMC also shared pictures of the facility on the micro-blogging site along with its post.

The temporary facility, which is to be used to quarantine coronavirus positive patients, was created by the BMC a couple of days back.

It has been set up in the Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) - a business hub located in the centre of Mumbai.