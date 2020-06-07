STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Despite COVID-19 cases on rise, Mumbaikars stroll, jog at Juhu beach after 'Unlock 1'

Locals said that they have never seen the beach this clean, and they are happy over the government's decision to provide relaxations in the lockdown.

Published: 07th June 2020 03:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th June 2020 03:23 PM   |  A+A-

Juhu beach, Mumbai, coronavirus

Mumbaikars spotted at Juhu beach with masks. (Photo | Twitter)

By ANI

MUMBAI: With relaxations in the nationwide coronavirus-induced lockdown amid Unlocking of coronavirus induced lockdown guidelines, locals were seen strolling and jogging at Mumbai's Juhu beach on Sunday.

Locals said that they have never seen the beach this clean, and they are happy over the government's decision to provide relaxations in the lockdown.

Deepak Menda, one of the locals, said, "I have never seen the Juhu beach so clean. People are coming out and enjoying themselves. I appeal to everyone to maintain social distancing and stay clean."

Deepak, another local, said, "People are coming out and enjoying it, and I'm very happy over the government's decision to remove the restrictions. Everyone is following precautionary measures like wearing masks. Police are also alert."

Another local said that people should maintain social distancing and take necessary precautions to prevent the spread of the virus.

