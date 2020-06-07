STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
No gas leak found in Mumbai, says civic body after residents complain of foul odour

The fire brigade men covered an area spread over several square kms to locate the source of the alleged gas leak, including a search at the US Vitamin Company in Govandi east.

Published: 07th June 2020 01:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th June 2020 05:45 PM   |  A+A-

Mumbai fire brigade

Fire brigade (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Frantic callers claiming a gas leak in Chembur, Ghatkopar and adjoining areas in the city kept the disaster management cell and fire brigade personnel busy, a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) official said on Sunday.

The official said that the callers complained of a suspected gas leak from Chembur, Ghatkopar, Powai and Vikhroli areas late on Saturday night. The fire brigade said on Sunday that no gas leakage was foundin areas including Chembur, Ghatkopar, Kanjurmarg, Vikhroli, Powai and Andheri from where calls were received.

A fire official said that after the Disaster Management Control Room said the likely origin was the US Vitamins company in Govandi, the entire location was searched but no gas leak was found.

The fire brigade has informed Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited, Mahanagar Gas Ltd, and Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers as these firms have a presence in the areas, the official said.

"Situation is under control. All necessary resources have been mobilised. Origin of the smell is being investigated. 17 fire appliances are on field equipped with public announcement system and ready for response if required," the BMC tweeted on Sunday.

A fire appliance is a vehicle designed to assist in firefighting and other rescue operations. It is normally based on truck chassis and weigh over 12 tonnes. Shiv Sena minister Aaditya Thackeray, whose party controls the BMC, tweeted, "Situation is under control. I urge all not to panic. All possible and necessary resources are mobilised."

