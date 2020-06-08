STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Combating COVID-19: Mumbai auto drivers use 'isolation cover' for safety

Published: 08th June 2020 10:33 AM

Vicky Nagpal from Mumbai is producing 'isolation covers' for auto-rickshaws. (Photo | ANI)

By ANI

MUMBAI: Vicky Nagpal from Mumbai is producing 'isolation covers' for auto-rickshaws, as a precautionary step to mitigate the risk of COVID-19 to passenger and auto drivers.

"We were already making these cover for cars. Now we are manufacturing it for auto rickshaws. In Mumbai, the State Government is giving relaxation in lockdown day by day. From today auto-rickshaws will be allowed," he said.

"Auto rickshaw owners come to me and asked for some protection from COVID-19. We made this product for them," he added.

Auto driver Mohammad Yusuf said, "Safety is very important for us and passengers. To ensure the safety of both I am using the 'isolation covers'."

In its guidelines, Maharashtra Government has said that movement of people will be allowed in the following manner - Taxi/Cab/aggregator Only essential: 1 driver+ 2 passengers; Rickshaw Only essential: 1 driver, Two-wheelers Only essential: One Rider.

As per the Union Health Ministry, there are 82,968 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra including 42,609 active cases,37,390 recovered/discharged/migrated and 2,969 deaths.

