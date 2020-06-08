Hairdresser gives free hair cut to poor children in Mumbai

By ANI

MUMBAI: A hairdresser in Mumbai in a noble gesture is giving free hair cut to poor children living on the roadside.

Ravindra Birari, hairdresser lives in Titwala and runs his own salon in Bhandup, Mumbai for many years. One day in a week, he is doing social work and give hair cut to poor children.

"It is more than two months of lockdown, all salons are closed. Poor children who live on the road can not go anywhere to get their hair cut, so I am giving a free haircut to children," Birari told ANI.

After the hair cut, a child said, "Uncle is very good. No barber was coming here since lockdown, but he comes here and gives us free hair cut."