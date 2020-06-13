COVID-19: Four Mumbai cops die, highest single-day toll for force 

By PTI

MUMBAI: Four Mumbai policemen succumbed to novel coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours, the worst in terms of single-day toll for any unit of the force in Maharashtra since the outbreak began, an official said on Saturday.

So far, 25 personnel and one officer of Mumbai police has died of COVID-19, while several hundred are undergoing treatment for the infection at various hospitals, he added.

The statewide death toll in the force stands at 40.