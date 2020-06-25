STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Mumbai

Fire in Mumbai office of Bank of Bahrain and Kuwait; no casualties reported

The blaze erupted around 5.15 am in the bank's office and server room located on the ground floor of the 15-storey Jolly Maker Chamber 2 building.

Published: 25th June 2020 09:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th June 2020 09:25 AM   |  A+A-

Fire engine, Fire station

The cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained. (Representational image| BP Deepu, EPS)

By PTI

MUMBAI: A fire broke out at the office of the Bank of Bahrain and Kuwait at Nariman Point in South Mumbai early Thursday morning, a fire brigade official said.

There was no report of any casualty, he said.

The blaze erupted around 5.15 am in the bank's office and server room located on the ground floor of the 15-storey Jolly Maker Chamber 2 building.

The flames spread across the electric wiring and installations, office furniture, records and important documents, computers, UPS battery and false ceiling in an area of 4,000 sq ft on the ground floor, he said.

The fire brigade received a call about the blaze at 5.21 am and rushed to the spot, the official said.

"No one was reported to be trapped inside," he said.

Nine fire engines, including water tankers, were at the spot and efforts were on to douse the blaze, he said.

The cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained, he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Mumbai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Mumbai Fire
India Matters
IT Minister KT Rama Rao at the Hyderabad IT GRID development meeting with industry leaders at the NSL Arena in Uppal on Wednesday. (Photo| EPS)
Five new IT parks to come up in East Hyderabad
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Kerala: Rape convict former priest seeks bail to marry survivor
President Donald Trump (Photo | AP)
Relief to Indian students as Trump agrees to revoke visa curbs
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
60% Covid-infected persons in Kerala are asymptomatic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
International Flights to USA, France to resume through air bubbles
Twitter (Photo | AP)
How were Twitter accounts of Bill Gates, Elon Musk and others hacked?
Gallery
The flood situation in Assam worsened drastically on Monday, with six more people losing their lives in the deluge, which has affected nearly 22 lakh people across 27 districts, an official bulletin said. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS: Assam floods affect lives of over 22 lakh people across 27 districts
West Indies great Michael Holding didn't hold back as he delivered a powerful message against racism on Wednesday, asserting that the black race has been dehumanised and its accomplishments wiped off from a history 'written by people who do the harm.' Ho
What did Michael Holding say? 7 strong quotes on racism, white privilege, 'black lives matter' movement by the West Indies great that you must read
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp