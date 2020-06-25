STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Five booked for gathering at Mumbai mosque during lockdown

The police found that no social distancing norms were followed in the premises and further probe revealed that people had not gathered for prayers.

FIR

Representational Image. (File | EPS)

By PTI

MUMBAI: A case has been registered against five persons, including the trustees of an Andheri-based mosque, for allegedly violating the COVID-19 lockdown norms after a group of people assembled in the premises on Thursday, police said.

The DN Nagar police received a call that some people had assembled at Eidgah Masjid in Andheri in the morning, following which a team was sent there, an official said.

The police found that no social distancing norms were followed in the premises and further probe revealed that people had not gathered for prayers, but were there for some discussion, he said.

"As of now, we have mentioned the names of five people, including the trustees, in the FIR. 

A case has been registered under section 188 (disobeying an order issued by public servant) and other relevant provisions of the IPC," senior inspector Parmeshwar Ganame of DN Nagar police station said.

Meanwhile, a person who was present at the mosque, claimed that people had gathered to discuss the distribution of essential commodities to the poor and proper precautions were taken at the premises.

Comments

