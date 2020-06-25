Mumbai's Dharavi slum records 11 new cases, city civic body says virus growth rate decreasing in Maharashtra capital

By PTI

MUMBAI: Mumbai's slum colony of Dharavi recorded 11 new cases of COVID-19, taking the tally to 2,210 on Thursday, the city civic body said.

According to a senior Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) official, no fresh death was reported in Dharavi in the past 24 hours, keeping the tollunchanged at 81.

Out of 2,210 COVID-19 patients, 1,108 have been discharged from hospitals following recovery from the infection.

Hence, the slum-dominated area has only 1,021 active cases at present, he said.

Spread across an area of 2.5 square km, Dharavi is the largest slum of Asia with a population of 6.5 lakh.

The growth rate of coronavirus cases in Mumbai is decreasing with every passing day, the data released by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) shows.

The number of coronavirus cases in the country's financial capital crossed 70,000 while the death toll due to the pandemic exceeded 4,000 on Thursday.

Mumbai reported 1,365 new cases and 58 deaths since Wednesday evening, said a BMC release.

The tally of cases in the city rose to 70,990 and death toll reached 4,060, it added.

But the doubling rate of cases -- the number of days during which cases double - has now crossed 40 days, while the average growth rate of cases has dropped to 1.72 per cent, the civic body said.

With 2,141 COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals after recovery on Thursday, the number of recovered patients increased to 39,151, informed the BMC.

The city has now 27,779 active cases while 790 new suspected patients have been admitted to hospitals.

While 58 persons succumbed to the virus in the past 24 hours, 40 COVID-19-related deaths which had taken place in the last few days were also reported on Thursday.

The BMC has carried out 3.04 lakh coronavirus tests so far.

The recovery rate in the city is 55 per cent.