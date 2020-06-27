STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'Andheri' locality emerges as Mumbai's latest COVID-19 hotspot with over 10,000 cases

The data collected by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation indicates the changing trend of Mumbai's new coronavirus cases which are now emerging from the suburban areas as opposed to Southern parts.

Published: 27th June 2020 09:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th June 2020 12:58 AM

A health worker marks the hands of residents with home quarantine stamp at Bhaji Galli Road no. 3 of Andheri East in Mumbai Saturday June 27 2020. (Photo | PTI)

By Sudhir Suryawanshi
Express News Service

MUMBAI: Suburban upscale locality Andheri is Mumbai's latest coronavirus hotspot with over 10,000 cases, surpassing Asia's largest slum, Dharavi, which has recorded 4,688 infections so far.

As per BMC data, in K-East (Andheri-east) has total 5,097 positive cases out of which, 2,489 are active while 2,295 are recovered ones. Meanwhile, K-West (Andheri-west) has reported a total of 4252 cases, of which1 728 are active while 2343 have recovered.

ALSO READ | Mumbai breathes sigh of relief as COVID-19 cases doubling rate goes up from 3 to 41 days

The data collected by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation indicates the changing trend of Mumbai's new coronavirus cases which are now emerging from the suburban areas as opposed to the southern part of the city.

Maharashtra health minister Rajesh Tope said that the government has decided to conduct the anti-bodies test to check whether the Covid 19 positive’s community spreading as started or not in the contaminated area.

“It will also help to understand the percentage of spreading of Covid 19.  We are putting all effort to reduce the mortality rate. Every day, the 20,000 swab test has been carried out across the state,” Tope said.

Mumbai has so far recorded 74, 252 positive cases, of which 27, 631 are active cases and 4,284 fatalities.

