STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Mumbai

Barber shops, salons gear up to reopen today in Mumbai as part of 'Mission Begin'

The order also said the salons should adhere to standard operating procedures on hygiene and cleanliness and employees must wear protective gear including gloves, aprons and masks.

Published: 28th June 2020 09:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th June 2020 09:29 AM   |  A+A-

Barbershops and salons reopen amid nationwide COVID-19 lockdown in Ludhiana

Hairstylists will wear PPE kits like mask and gloves. (File photo| ANI)

By ANI

MUMBAI: Barbershops and salons are set to reopen from Sunday in Mumbai with the Maharashtra government issuing a notification to reopen them in the State under its 'Mission Begin Again Phase IV'.

Shahid Hussain, a salon owner, said, "We will record customers' temperatures and provide them with hand sanitisers when they enter our shop. We will use a new towel and haircut seat for each customer."

Hairstylists will wear PPE kits like mask and gloves.

"Use and throw products will be used. Without a prior appointment, we will not attend any customer. We will only use four to five staff at the maximum," he said.

A barber in the shop said, "We will use gloves, sanitiser and try to maintain distance."

The barbershops and salons have to adhere to strict rules and regulations for their functioning.

CLICK HERE FOR COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES

According to the government notification, barbershops, salons, and beauty parlours will be allowed to function with prior appointments only. Only select services such as haircut, dyeing hair, threading etc are allowed. Skin related services will not be permitted presently. This should prominently be displayed in the shops.

The order also said the salons should adhere to standard operating procedures (SOPs) on hygiene and cleanliness and employees must wear protective gear including gloves, aprons and masks.

Stay up to date on all the latest Mumbai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID 19 Coronavirus Lockdown Coronavirus in Mumbai
India Matters
China may come back with greater vigour: Ex-RAW Additional Secretary
Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan (File Photo | PTI)
India's Covid count crosses 5 lakh, Centre says helping Delhi big time in tackling surge
Representational image
Pandemic brings a slew of uncertain days for sex workers
India better placed than many nations in Covid fight: PM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This Kerala based Yoga trainer goes digital to teach amid COVID-19 pandamic
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Karnataka: Out patient department services resume after unlock 1.0 | Unlock Series
Gallery
Solders of Indian Armed Forces were seen marching with units of Russia's other allies during the traditional massive Red Square military parade in Moscow, which was delayed by more than a month because of the invisible enemy of coronavirus. (Photo | AP)
Indian Army, Chinese PLA join the ranks as 'Red Army' takes out COVID-delayed victory parade in Moscow
It was before the Premier League era that Liverpool was crowned the champions of England for the last time. Jurgen Klopp's men scripted history by making sure the coveted trophy will be at Anfield at the season's end. Here are a few things that the world witnessed in the three decades between Liverpool FC's illustrious yesterday and promising tomorrow.
When Liverpool won English league last, Maruti 800 was India's most selling car! 10 captivating facts to know as Merseyside celebrates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp