STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Mumbai

Don't move out beyond 2 km of home: Police urge Mumbai residents

Social distancing norms are to be followed compulsorily at all times and strict action will be taken against all persons who violate them, the official said.

Published: 28th June 2020 01:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th June 2020 01:43 PM   |  A+A-

Police constables stop commuters at Appa Pada area in Malad during the fifth phase of COVID-19 lockdown in Mumbai Friday June 26 2020. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Mumbai Police on Sunday urged the city residents not to move beyond two-km radius of their homes for the purpose of exercise or visiting shops and salons, in a bid to curb the spread of coronavirus.

Movement beyond two km is permitted only for attending office or medical emergencies, a senior police official said, adding that movement outside this radius for shopping is strictly prohibited.

The Mumbai Police appealed to residents to follow the personal safety and social distancing norms, else they will take strict action against offenders.

Residents should ensure all outdoor movement is restricted to essential activities only, the official said.

"While moving outdoors, wearing of face mask is compulsory and if people are going to visit markets, salons, barber shops, it shall be restricted to within a radius of two km from residence," the official said.

Similarly, outdoor movement for the purpose of exercise is strictly restricted to open spaces within a radius of two km from the place of residence, he said.

"Movement beyond two km is permitted only for attending office or medical emergencies," the official said.

While many activities have been permitted under the Maharashtra government's 'Mission Begin Again', the threat of coronavirus still persists, he pointed out.

FOLLOW CORONAVIRUS LIVE UPDATES HERE

"It is absolutely necessary that we all follow the norms of personal safety and social distancing.

"Many people in the city have been found violating these norms, thereby endangering their own health as well as that of others in their vicinity," he said.

Hence, the police have appealed to all citizens to strictly adhere to the lockdown guidelines as issued by the state government.

Social distancing norms are to be followed compulsorily at all times and strict action will be taken against all persons who violate them, the official said.

Shops and markets not following the social distancing guidelines will be closed down, he said.

No movement of people, except for essential activities, is allowed during the night curfew between 9 pm and 5 am.

Any violation of the night curfew shall be strictly penalised, he said.

All vehicles found plying away from their local area without a valid reason will be compulsorily impounded, he said.

"It is our sincere appeal that all citizens behave responsibly and avoid unnecessary movement.The onus of defeating COVID-19 lies on all of us and we can achieve this only when we follow the personal safety and social distancing guidelines at all times," he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Mumbai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Mumbai Police social distancing COVID 19 Maharashtra
India Matters
China may come back with greater vigour: Ex-RAW Additional Secretary
Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan (File Photo | PTI)
India's Covid count crosses 5 lakh, Centre says helping Delhi big time in tackling surge
Representational image
Pandemic brings a slew of uncertain days for sex workers
India better placed than many nations in Covid fight: PM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This Kerala based Yoga trainer goes digital to teach amid COVID-19 pandamic
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Karnataka: Out patient department services resume after unlock 1.0 | Unlock Series
Gallery
Solders of Indian Armed Forces were seen marching with units of Russia's other allies during the traditional massive Red Square military parade in Moscow, which was delayed by more than a month because of the invisible enemy of coronavirus. (Photo | AP)
Indian Army, Chinese PLA join the ranks as 'Red Army' takes out COVID-delayed victory parade in Moscow
It was before the Premier League era that Liverpool was crowned the champions of England for the last time. Jurgen Klopp's men scripted history by making sure the coveted trophy will be at Anfield at the season's end. Here are a few things that the world witnessed in the three decades between Liverpool FC's illustrious yesterday and promising tomorrow.
When Liverpool won English league last, Maruti 800 was India's most selling car! 10 captivating facts to know as Merseyside celebrates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp