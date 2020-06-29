Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar hospitalised for kidney stone, condition stable

By PTI

MUMBAI: Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar was on Monday hospitalised for kidney stone after she complained of shooting pain and her condition was stable, an official said.

A close aide of the mayor said she had been suffering from kidney stones for a long time.

Pednekar, a Shiv Sena corporator, has to continuously interact with people, medical staff etc as part of official duties as mayor, the aide said.

A former nurse, she had donned the uniform again in April to make the rounds of hospitals as a mark of support to frontline staff combating the coronavirus outbreak.

She tested negative for the virus in April after some journalists, who had interacted with her at a function, were detected with the infection.