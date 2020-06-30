STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Security tightened in Mumbai's Taj Hotels after receiving bomb threat call from Pakistan

The police further added that the call from Karachi came in the late hours on Monday.

Taj Hotel was one of the venues which was targeted during the 26/11 attacks in 2008.

MUMBAI: Security outside Mumbai's two Taj hotels - Colaba and Bandra - and the nearby areas has been tightened after a bomb threat call from Karachi said the Mumbai Police on Tuesday.

"Security tightened outside Taj Hotels and nearby areas after a threat call was received yesterday from Karachi, Pakistan to blow up the hotels with bombs," said the Mumbai Police.

Taj Hotel was one of the venues which was targeted during the 26/11 attacks in 2008.

Mumbai had come to a standstill on November 26, 2008, when 10 Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists who entered the city via sea route from Pakistan carried out a series of coordinated shootings and bombings that injured over 300 and claimed the lives of 166 people in India's financial capital.

The attacks took place at Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST) railway station, Cama Hospital, Nariman House business and residential complex, Leopold Cafe, Taj Hotel and Tower, and the Oberoi-Trident Hotel. 

