Wanted criminal arrested with pistol, cartridges near Uddhav's residence

By ANI

MUMBAI: Mumbai Police Crime Branch has arrested a wanted criminal with one country-made pistol and seven live bullets near Matoshree, the residence of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray in Bandra (East).

According to the police, the accused has been identified as Irshad Khan, who has multiple cases of robbery, theft and murder against him in Mumbai, Thane and Gujarat.

Police said they laid a trap to catch Khan after receiving a tip-off that he was planning a robbery in the locality with his associates.

"We found one country revolver and seven live rounds from his possession. Following which, he was arrested," police said.