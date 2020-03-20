STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Mumbai

Coronavirus: Masses suspended in churches, Archbishop of Bombay tells HC

A division bench of Acting Chief Justice B P Dharmadhikari and Justice N R Borkar had taken cognizance of the letter and asked the government to respond.

Published: 20th March 2020 04:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th March 2020 04:12 PM   |  A+A-

Workers sanitize Mumbai Metro in the wake of coronavirus pandemic in Mumbai Thursday March 19 2020. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Public masses across 123 Catholic churches in Mumbai have been suspended till April 4 in view of the coronavirus outbreak, the Bombay High Court was informed on Friday.

The Archbishop of Bombay on Friday filed an affidavit to this effect.

A lawyer had written to the high court, claiming that despite warnings and requests by the authorities that public gatherings should be avoided for containing the epidemic, people were attending masses in the city's churches.

A division bench of Acting Chief Justice B P Dharmadhikari and Justice N R Borkar had taken cognizance of the letter and asked the government to respond.

Archbishop of Bombay, Oswald Cardinal Gracias, said in an affidavit before the court that all masses have been suspended till April 4.

"In light of the changing situation, with a view to protect and safeguard all faithful and humanity as a whole and in support of the Prime Minister's address including his request to observe Janata Curfew, the Archbishop. Has directed that all masses will be suspended from March 21," it said.

The bench accepted the statement and posted the matter for further hearing on April 7.

Advocate Savina Crasto claimed in her letter that masses were being conducted twice daily, and the distribution of the Holy Communion which is received by the faithful on their mouth was an unhealthy practice in the current circumstances.

She also attached photographs showing people attending a mass at a church in south Mumbai, seeking a direction to the government to take appropriate action.

Stay up to date on all the latest Mumbai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID-19 Bombay High Court
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Coronavirus Karnataka: State govt to set up 5000 oxygen facilitated beds and 500 ventilators
A mother and child wearing protective masks in the wake of COVID-19 outbreak, at Safdarjung Hospital on Wednesday | Shekhar Yadav
Coronavirus: Dos and Donts, as given by a doctor who treated coronavirus in Rajasthan
Gallery
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the package aims to revive the economy and bring solace to various sectors which are reeling under COVID-19 scare. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala govt announces Rs 20,000 crore special package to tackle coronavirus; highlights
Social distancing is crucial in beating the coronavirus pandemic. With holidays and work from home imposed to control the virus, temples in India have joined the wagon. Here's the list of temples closed for the devotees.
COVID-19 impact: Here are the temples in India that have been shut down
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp