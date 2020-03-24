STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Coronavirus lockdown-curfew violation: 114 offences registered in Mumbai

These include three cases where people advised home quarantine were seen moving outside, 10 for gathering at public places and six against motorists for illegal transportation.

City streets wear deserted look during Janta Curfew in the wake of deadly coronavirus, in Mumbai on Sunday

City streets wear deserted look during Janta Curfew in the wake of deadly coronavirus, in Mumbai on Sunday. (File photo| PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Over 100 offences were registered in Mumbai for violation of prohibitory orders in force under section 144 of the CrPC in view of the novel coronavirus outbreak, an official said on Tuesday.

These include three cases where people advised home quarantine were seen moving outside, 10 for gathering at public places without permission or need, and six against motorists for illegal transportation, the official said.

He said that action was taken against 16 hotels and other such establishments and 53 shops for flouting lockdown rules. "We have registered 114 offences under section 188 of the IPC," he said. Lockdown and curfew are in force in the state to break the spread cycle of the novel coronavirus. The number of COVID-19 patients in Maharashtra stood at 101 as on Tuesday.

