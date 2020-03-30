STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BMC commissioner orders uniform cremation for all COVID-19 positive victims, changes within hours

Aslam Sheikh, city guardian minister and Congress legislator took the objections of this circular citing this is biased towards the minority.

Published: 30th March 2020 11:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st March 2020 08:21 AM   |  A+A-

Family members of a man who died due to COVID-19 disease, bury his mortal remains at a graveyard, during a nationwide lockdown.

Family members of a man who died due to COVID-19 disease, bury his mortal remains at a graveyard, during a nationwide lockdown. (Photo| PTI)

By Sudhir Suryawanshi
Express News Service

MUMBAI: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Monday ordered that the bodies of all persons who died of coronavirus would be cremated, irrespective of their religion. The notification, however, was withdrawn within hours as it kicked up a huge controversy.

The notification, issued by BMC Commissioner Pravin Pardeshi, said the bodies of Covid-19 victims had to be cremated, whatever their religion, because of health concerns. Only five persons can attend the funeral and rituals of touching the body should be avoided, it further said.Mumbai has so far reported 92 positive cases and six deaths.

“If anyone insists on burial, he will be permitted only if he takes the body out of Mumbai’s jurisdictions. Transport and other arrangements/expenses will be borne by the family of the deceased,” stated the circular.

Congress legislator Aslam Sheikh, the city’s guardian minister, took strong objection to the circular saying it was biased towards the minority community. The Christian community also raised objections, saying the dead should be laid to rest as per their respective religious rituals and practices.

The NCP also objected to the ‘prejudiced’ circular of the BMC, which is controlled by the Shiv Sena.
The BMC was forced to amend the circular. The amended circular said the bodies can be within the city if the burial ground is big enough. It also stated that the body should be wrapped up in a plastic bag that will obstruct the decomposing process.

